Misinformed

A number of people still believe that when a woman claims she is a feminist, she wants to be a man. Nothing could be farther from the truth. Being a feminist only means that a woman is asking for equal rights and opportunities afforded to men.

That is to say women must not face discrimination based on their gender. One remembers full well how slogans from the Aurat March were wrongly criticised. It is necessary for everyone to first understand the term and what the movement demands before passing judgments.

Alia Asadullah

Turbat