Homestretch

This refers to the editorial ‘Protecting polio teams’ (December 14). It has judiciously been highlighted that it is the prime duty of the state to provide foolproof security to those who are busy in national campaigns to save our children from the crippling disease. It is distressing to know that a number of those who are deployed to provide security to the health staff have lost their lives doing so. Whenever polio vaccination drives start, we hear about some ‘unidentified assailants’ who, after targeting the vaccination teams successfully, escape and then nothing is heard of them.

It is imperative that during vaccination drives, all the security enforcement agencies of the area be on red alert so that such heinous acts may be thwarted well in time. Unless the government acts proactively to identify and arrest the culprits in a timely manner, the lives of our health teams and the security staff will remain at stake. As per statistics, this year only negligible polio cases have been reported across the country. Given this encouraging figure, we are quite close to uprooting the disease entirely from Pakistan, but if the security of the polio vaccination staff is not beefed up, we may miss our destination.

Muhammad Fayyaz Nawrha

Mianwali