Fingers crossed

The incumbent prime minister is determined to hold ‘fair and free’ general elections in 2023 by implementing electronic voting machines (EVMs). However, the leading opposition parties do not see the machines as tools for fair elections. The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) too has raised various concerns regarding them. It has also been pointed out that countries that use EVMs are often alleged for rigging.

Time shortage and funding for arranging EVMs in all constituencies till 2023 is also an uphill task. The ECP in its original list of 37 objections to EVMs also raised concerns about a lack of ballot secrecy and the security and chain of custody for the machines at rest and during transportation. In Pakistan, almost every election is followed by hue and cry of foul play. Will those who have already rejected EVMs accept the results? If so, then it is a good omen for Pakistan.

Syeda Hadia Bakhtawar

Nankana Sahib