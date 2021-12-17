Controlling corruption

I am an employee of National Savings. I see poor widows and illiterate customers being looted every day. Over-deduction of withholding taxes and service charges, along with less payment of profit to customers is the order of every day in every National Savings Centre across the country.

This corruption could be easily controlled if the payments are made through the customers’ bank account or an SMS is sent to every customer regarding every payment. The relevant authorities should look into the matter to ensure that no one is deprived of their fair due.

A Karim

Multan