Aiding the Afghans

As the situation in Afghanistan is getting worse, Pakistan is trying its best to help its neighbouring country. According to reports, Pakistan has decided to offer thousands of scholarships to Afghan students and Allama Iqbal Open University is also planning to open a campus in Kabul. Prime Minister Imran Khan’s assurance that Pakistan would provide all-out support to Afghanistan to avert a humanitarian crisis is a timely gesture. He has once again stressed the need to engage with the new government in Afghanistan and warned that a failure to do so would be disadvantageous for the world. The PM is right in expressing his hope that the world will not repeat the mistake of disengaging with Afghanistan. Keeping in view the plight of millions of vulnerable Afghans, there is an acute need for international support – but the world overall appears to be apathetic and unresponsive. Apart from Pakistan’s commitment to providing humanitarian assistance worth Rs5 billion, there is nothing much that the world community has offered.

There is a severe shortage of food commodities and emergency medical supplies, and at least half of the 40 million people in Pakistan are facing food insecurity. In this scenario there is a great responsibility on the shoulders of humanitarian organisations from across the world to come together and provide help to the Afghan people in distress. On Sunday, Pakistan is hosting an extraordinary session of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation’s foreign ministers in Islamabad. This will be the second such moot in 40 years, as the first one took place after the Soviet invasion of Afghanistan in 1979. The plight of vulnerable Afghan people is unspeakable; they have already suffered over four decades for miseries at the hands of both national and international actors. These are once again testing times for the people of Afghanistan and the world must find a way to help them by setting aside ideological and political differences with the Taliban.

For this sorry state of affairs, the Taliban themselves are also responsible to a great extent. Though they reiterated their commitment ‘in principle’ to education and jobs for girls and women, any concrete measures in that direction are not visible to the world community. They have fought a senseless war, targeted children and women in their attacks, and had no plans about the future of the country apart from just capturing power. But notwithstanding these questions, Washington and other nations must release the over $10 billion in funds that were frozen when the Taliban took over on August 15. It appears that at the time the Taliban were merely interested in a rapid military sweep across Afghanistan, without realising the implications and ramifications of their moves.