Five children killed in Australia bouncy castle tragedy

SYDNEY: Five schoolchildren were killed and several others were seriously injured when a gust of wind blew their bouncy castle into the air at an end-of-term party in Australia on Thursday.
Police said the pupils at a primary school in Devonport, northern Tasmania were celebrating the last week of class before the Christmas break when they were thrown from a height of about 10 metres.Earlier police confirmed two boys and two girls from grades five and six -- typically aged about 10-12 years old -- were killed in the incident, with a fifth student later dying in hospital.
THE HAGUE: Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte said on Thursday that his long-awaited coalition government would restore...
KUALA LUMPUR: Former Malaysian prime minister Mahathir Mohamad, 96, was admitted to hospital on Thursday and will...
DAPA, Philippines: Thousands of people in the Philippines fled their homes and beachfront resorts as Super Typhoon Rai...
GENEVA: Australia’s programme to equip its navy with nuclear-powered submarines does not fall foul of the Treaty on...
TEHRAN: The UN atomic watchdog will not be able to examine camera images from a nuclear facility near Iran’s Karaj...
ISTANBUL: At least 25 people died in Turkey this week after drinking a bad batch of bootleg alcohol, as production...
