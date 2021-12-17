Five children killed in Australia bouncy castle tragedy

SYDNEY: Five schoolchildren were killed and several others were seriously injured when a gust of wind blew their bouncy castle into the air at an end-of-term party in Australia on Thursday.

Police said the pupils at a primary school in Devonport, northern Tasmania were celebrating the last week of class before the Christmas break when they were thrown from a height of about 10 metres.Earlier police confirmed two boys and two girls from grades five and six -- typically aged about 10-12 years old -- were killed in the incident, with a fifth student later dying in hospital.