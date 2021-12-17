Bootleg alcohol kills 25 in Turkey

ISTANBUL: At least 25 people died in Turkey this week after drinking a bad batch of bootleg alcohol, as production soars owing to high taxes, local media reported on Thursday. The production of bootleg liquor has risen with the steady increase in taxes, with President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s Islamic-rooted party disapproving of alcohol consumption. Seven of the deaths occurred in Istanbul, the HaberTurk channel reported.
THE HAGUE: Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte said on Thursday that his long-awaited coalition government would restore...
KUALA LUMPUR: Former Malaysian prime minister Mahathir Mohamad, 96, was admitted to hospital on Thursday and will...
DAPA, Philippines: Thousands of people in the Philippines fled their homes and beachfront resorts as Super Typhoon Rai...
SYDNEY: Five schoolchildren were killed and several others were seriously injured when a gust of wind blew their...
GENEVA: Australia’s programme to equip its navy with nuclear-powered submarines does not fall foul of the Treaty on...
TEHRAN: The UN atomic watchdog will not be able to examine camera images from a nuclear facility near Iran’s Karaj...
