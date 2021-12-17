 
Friday December 17, 2021
World

Bootleg alcohol kills 25 in Turkey

By AFP
December 17, 2021

ISTANBUL: At least 25 people died in Turkey this week after drinking a bad batch of bootleg alcohol, as production soars owing to high taxes, local media reported on Thursday. The production of bootleg liquor has risen with the steady increase in taxes, with President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s Islamic-rooted party disapproving of alcohol consumption. Seven of the deaths occurred in Istanbul, the HaberTurk channel reported.

