UN chief says cross-border aid to Syrian rebel bastion vital

UNITED NATIONS: Cross-border humanitarian aid to Syria remains vital, the United Nations Secretary-General said in an internal report on Thursday, as a UN authorization allowing aid into rebel-held areas in the country’s northwest without approval from Damascus is up for renewal.

A rare moment of cooperation between the United States and Russia in July allowed for a six-month extension of activity at Bab al-Hawa, the only border crossing through which aid reaches the rebel stronghold of Idlib province. That authorization, renewable once, runs until January 10.

"Cross-border assistance remains lifesaving for millions of people in need in north-west Syria," Antonio Guterres said in a confidential document obtained by AFP, adding that over four million people were in need of crucial assistance across the country.

The United States and several European nations believe the UN authorization for the crossing between Syria and Turkey should renew automatically for an additional six months, without the need for a new vote. But Russia, a key ally to the Damascus regime, has previously opposed the move, invoking Syrian sovereignty.