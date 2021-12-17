Customs, police personnel among ‘eight kidnappers’ arrested

Rangers and police announced on Thursday the arrests of eight suspects, including government officials, who were allegedly involved in kidnappings for ransom.

The arrests were disclosed at a press conference held by Wing Commander Rangers Colonel Sikandar, who was flanked by police officials. The officials also claimed to have seized six non- customs paid vehicles, arms and currency from their possession.

The Ranger official said the arrests were made by tracing WhatsApp calls. He said this was the first time when the suspects had been arrested with help of tracing WhatsApp calls. The suspects included officials of different government institutions, including two Pakistan Customs recovery personnel, two policemen and one court employee.

The suspects allegedly kidnapped a son of a goldsmith in Gulshan-e-Maymar and demanded Rs20 million as ransom money. They took Rs3.5 million from the family. The Rangers official said that over Rs1.9 million had so far been recovered from their possession, while the abducted son, Hamza, was also safely recovered.

Anti-Violent Crime Cell SSP Maroof Usman told media that a special joint team of the Rangers and the AVCC was constituted following the kidnapping of Hamza, and the team traced and arrested the suspects. The suspects used WhatsApp calls from the abducted person's cell phone for demanding ransom money.