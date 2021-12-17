Napa open house on Sunday

The National Academy of Performing Arts (Napa) has announced its first-ever open house event to be held on Sunday for its members, students, alumni, stakeholders and members of the public.
“The open house is a great opportunity for us to engage with our valued community of supporters as we restart our series of performances and festivals,” said a statement issued by the academy on Thursday. Theatre and music performances and a drum circle will be part of the event, which will run from noon to 5pm.
