Woman ‘leaps off building after throwing minor daughter’

A woman threw her minor daughter from the third storey of a residential building before leaping off herself in Surjani Town on Thursday, witnesses claimed.

Rescuers transported 30-year-old Madiha and three-year-old Anum to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital in critical condition where doctors pronounced them dead. Police said no other family member was at home when the incident took place. They said they were trying to puzzle out whether the woman had committed suicide or she had been pushed to death by someone.

Woman dies in fire

A woman burnt to death and her minor daughter suffered critical burn injuries after a fire broke out at their house in Liaquatabad on Thursday.

According to a spokesperson for the fire brigade department, a fire tender was sent to the property, but the neighbours had already doused the flames. The fire apparently broke out due to a short circuit, police said.

They said 32-year-old Uzma Shakeel, died on the spot while three-year-old Kehkashan was taken to the burns ward of the Civil Hospital Karachi where doctors were trying to save her life. The woman’s husband, Shakeel, was at work when the incident took place.