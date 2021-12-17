CM owes apology to people of Sindh for remarks in assembly, says JI Karachi emir

The Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Karachi chapter said Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah’s speech and intimidation in the Sindh Assembly violated the constitution and was tantamount to attack on the state.

“It was the Pakistan Peoples Party’s [PPP] dictatorial approach and undemocratic conduct in 1971 that divided Pakistan and now the same party was dividing the nation by its ethnic-centered policies,” said JI Karachi chief Hafiz Naeemur Rehman while visiting the central camp set up at the mausoleum of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah in connection with the party’s ‘Save Karachi March’ that is scheduled on Sunday against the controversial bill on local government.

Rehman said the Sindh chief minister had attempted to mutilate the reputation and image of Sindh, and both the rural and urban populace of the province. “The Sindh chief minister owes an apology to the people of Sindh for what he said in the assembly,” he added.

The JI leader asserted that the Sindh government must withdraw the new local government Act, which he termed black law that aimed at capturing the institutions and resources of the local bodies.

He said the JI’s march on Sunday would represent the people of Karachi as the residents had already rejected the PPP and Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) for their anti-Karachi and ethnic-based policies.

“The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, MQM-P, and PPP — all the three parties were equally responsible for violating the rights of Karachiites,” Rehman said. Talking about the anniversary of the fall of Dhaka, he said the PPP should be asked today why Zulfikar Ali Bhutto had not fielded candidates in the eastern part of Pakistan. “The division of the country and the politics of language were part of the agenda of then PPP leadership.” The JI leader said the politics of division and ethnicity should come to an end.