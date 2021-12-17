Eve-teaser handed down two-month imprisonment

A District East judicial magistrate has sentenced a man to two-month imprisonment for teasing and harassing a girl travelling in a rickshaw.

According to the prosecution, Mohammad Hamza harassed the girl while she was travelling in a rickshaw on Sharea Faisal on July 17. He was riding on a motorcycle with his friends when he made indecent remarks at the girl who made a video of the incident which went viral on social media.

After perusal of evidence, the court sentenced the accused to two-month imprisonment and imposed a fine of Rs20,000 on him. Woman remanded to prison

Meanwhile, a District South judicial magistrate sent a woman charged with murdering her spouse to prison and directed the investigation officer to submit the charge sheet against the accused.

Rubab was arrested by police for murdering her spouse Sheikh and hacking his body in Saddar. The investigation officer submitted that the post-mortem report of the deceased man and other forensic reports were awaited. He informed the court that police were searching for three daughters of the deceased who were allegedly present when the man was murdered.