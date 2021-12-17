MQM-P, MWM pay homage to APS attack victims

The Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan and the Majlis-e-Wahdat Muslimeen organised events separately on Thursday to mark the seventh anniversary of the Army Public School (APS) carnage and paid homage to the families that suffered due to the heinous 2014 attack in which 131 schoolchildren and 10 others lost their lives.

The MQM-P organised Quran Khwani events at the party’s office for the departed souls on the anniversary of Peshawar’s gruesome terrorist attack. They also marked the anniversaries of the Aligarh carnage and the fall of Dhaka.

Addressing the main event at the party’s headquarters in Bahadurabad, MQM-P convener Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui said that whenever the living nations moved forward, they must look back and see who was with them in their bad times.

The MWM’s Sindh chapter also marked the seventh anniversary of the APS attack by organising a candlelight vigil at Numaish Chowrangi.

MWM Sindh Secretary General Allama Baqir Zaidi, Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Maritime Affairs Mahmood Moulvi, Pakistan Peoples Party Sindh leader Waqar Mehdi, MWM leaders Syed Ali Hussain Naqvi, Allama Mubashir Hasan and Sadiq Jafferi were prominent among the participants at the event.

Speaking at the event, they said the pious blood of innocent APS students would never go waste and all the martyrs deserved a red salute because they sacrificed their lives for the beloved country.