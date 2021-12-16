 
Thursday December 16, 2021
Peshawar

Ruet-e-Hilal head meets KP chief khateeb

By APP
December 16, 2021

PESHAWAR: Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee Chairman and Khateeb of Badshahi Masjid Lahore, Maulana SyedAbdul Khabeer Azad met Chief Khateeb Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Maulana Mohammad Tayyab Qureshi here at Jamia Ashrafia on Wednesday.

