Man arrested in Mansehra in ‘usury’ case

MANSEHRA: The police claimed to have lodged the first first-information report (FIR) under the Anti-Usury Act 2016 on Wednesday.

“We have arrested a man who had given away an amount of Rs35 million to a man for the transport business and received a cheque for Rs70 million from him forcibly,” Sajjad Khan, the district police officer, told reporters.

Mukhtar Ahmad had approached District Police Officer Sajjad Khan stating that he had borrowed an amount of Rs35 million from one Farhad Khan for the transport business and paid him an amount of Rs19 million with due course of time.

He said that Farhad invited him and his son to his home, locked them in a room, forcing them to sign a cheque of Rs70 million at gun-point. “I used to pay him the monthly installment regularly of the amount I had received from him for the business but the accused wanted to double his amount as usury or interest,” Ahmad said. The city police after lodging FIR arrested the accused Farhad Khan under Anti-Usury Act 2016.

The DPO said that he came to know that usury business had penetrated into the society in the garb of transport and other business and he would bring such elements to justice. “We are also going to launch a crackdown against such elements and people should approach him in such cases,” he said.