Govt plans to rig LG elections: Mian Iftikhar

NOWSHERA: Awami National Party (ANP) general secretary Mian Iftikhar Hussain on Wednesday alleged that the government was planning to rig the upcoming local government elections.

Addressing gatherings held in connection with the local government elections in Watar, Soryakhel, Pirsabak, Jabba Tar and other areas, he said that changing duties of election staff and teachers was the proof of planning to steal the people’s mandate.

Masood Abbas Khattak, Atlas Khattak, Mian Babar Ali Shah and Engr Hamid also addressed the gathering.

Mian Iftikhar said that the nationalist party would sweep the LG elections despite the hurdles being created by the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf in the way of a free and fair polls process. He said the rulers were fleeing from the election race as they knew that people were fed up with them due to rampant corruption, bad governance, inflation and price-hike.

Mian Iftikhar said the PTI government had failed on all fronts, which only caused destruction and rendered millions of people jobless. He said, adding

that the PTI sponsored candidates would face a crushing defeat in the LG elections slated for December 19.

He said that the poor and youths were compelled to commit suicide due to skyrocketing price-hike of essential commodities, petroleum products, electricity, gas and medicines and joblessness.