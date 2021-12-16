Special patrol squad launched to curb street crimes

PESHAWAR: A special patrol squad with 200 bikes and 800 specially trained cops was launched on Wednesday to curb the increasing street crimes in the provincial capital.

Chief Minister Mahmood Khan formally launched the squad during a function at the Malik Saad Shaheed Police Lines. Chief Secretary Shehzad Bangash, Inspector General of Police (IGP) Moazzam Jah Ansari, Peshawar Commissioner Riaz Mahsud, Capital City Police Officer Abbas Ahsan, cabinet members Shaukat Yousufzai, Barrister Mohmmad Ali Saif and others attended the ceremony.

The chief minister on the occasion said maintenance of the law and order is the top priority of the government, adding more measures are being taken to ensure the protection of life and properties of the common man.

Mahmood Khan hoped the new squad will improve the law and order situation in the provincial capital.

He said the special patrol squad was the need of hour due to the city’s growing population and rising rate of street crimes in the city.

The chief minister said that this special squad would have a great impact on the overall law and order situation in the city and will be helpful to effectively prevent street crimes. He said it was also desperately needed to maintain a law and order situation during the upcoming local bodies elections.

Mahmood Khan said in the next phase, Ababeel Squad would be rolled out to divisional headquarters and district headquarters as well. He added that this was another important step of the provincial government along with Asan Insaf Marakaz and other initiatives. The chief minister lauded the sacrifices of the KP Police for the peace and said the government will provide more facilities to the force.

According to the IGP Moazzam Jah Ansari, the original plan is to provide 400 heavy motorbikes to the Ababeel Squad that will comprise 1,600 personnel and will work in two shifts from early morning to late night.

The squad has been provided body cams, bullet-proof jackets, helmets, wireless sets, drone cameras and other gadgets to go after the street criminals in Peshawar.

It will be connected to a central control room and will work in around 100 different beats. Similar forces are likely to be introduced in other major cities. The squad is expected to respond within no time in case of any crime in an area and will also ensure the visibility of the force across the district.

Apart from arranging the existing motorbikes in various wings and units, new 150 cc bikes will be purchased for the squad. The KP Police chief and other senior cops had proposed the setting up of Ababeel Squad after an increase in crimes in Peshawar.