One shot dead in Lakki Marwat

LAKKI MARWAT: A man was killed in a firing incident in Tajazai area, police said on Wednesday.

They said that one Bilal exchanged some arguments with former provincial health minister Dr Hisham Inamullah Khan at Tajazai during the election campaign. The host of the programme, Pervez Khan, asked Bilal to stop passing such remarks, they said, adding, the two exchanged harsh words and resorted to open fire in which Bilal was killed. The police registered the case against Pervez Khan and started an investigation.