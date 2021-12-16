Cop escorting anti-polio team injured in Lakki firing

LAKKI MARWAT: A cop escorting anti-polio vaccination team sustained injuries when a group of armed men opened fire on him here on Wednesday.

The sources said that the members of the anti-polio team were returning from Borakhel village after a vaccination campaign when an armed group led by Wali Khan opened fire on them. Resultantly, they said, a cop identified as Gulzada sustained injuries while other members of the team escaped unhurt.