Cop escorting anti-polio team injured in Lakki firing

LAKKI MARWAT: A cop escorting anti-polio vaccination team sustained injuries when a group of armed men opened fire on him here on Wednesday.
The sources said that the members of the anti-polio team were returning from Borakhel village after a vaccination campaign when an armed group led by Wali Khan opened fire on them. Resultantly, they said, a cop identified as Gulzada sustained injuries while other members of the team escaped unhurt.
