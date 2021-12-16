PTI govt making incessant efforts to complete irrigation schemes

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Local Government and Rural Development, Faisal Amin Gandapur said that provincial government of PTI is working to materialize agriculture and irrigation schemes, strengthen economy and reclaim barren lands.
He said that during a briefing in civil secretariat here on Wednesday. The meeting was also attended by Project Director Small Dams, Sahibzada Shabbir who briefed the minister about ongoing agriculture and irrigation projects. The minister said that KP is an agricultural province but it is unfortunate that millions of acres of fertile lands in the southern parts of the province and merged areas are lying barren due to lack of irrigation facilities.
He said that for the first time, PTI provincial government led by Chief Minister Mehmood Khan was paying full attention to agriculture and irrigation schemes besides reclaiming barren lands adding our efforts would increase production of KP and also strengthen economy of province and its people. “Our efforts would make KP self-sufficient and help earn foreign exchange by exporting agriculture produce”, he added.
