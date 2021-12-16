Pakistan to continue providing assistance to Afghanistan: Alvi

Islamabad: President Dr Arif Alvi has said that Pakistan would continue to provide all possible assistance to Afghanistan for the development of its education sector and capacity building of its educational institutions. He stated that Afghanistan direly needed educationists, professionals and technical experts to contribute towards its reconstruction and development. He made these remarks while talking to the Minister of Higher Education of Afghanistan, Maulana Abdul Baqi Haqqani, who along with members of his delegation, called on him, at Aiwan-e-Sadr, on Wednesday.

Talking to the delegation, the President said that Afghanistan was passing through a very difficult phase and the international community needed to provide economic and humanitarian aid to save it from a human catastrophe. He recalled that during the recent ECO Summit in Turkmenistan, he urged the member countries and international community to address the humanitarian and economic needs of Afghanistan which had been a victim of war for over four decades.

Both sides agreed to increase collaboration between the higher education institutions of the two countries. The President remarked that the Allama Iqbal Open University and Virtual University of Pakistan would assist Afghan universities in their digital transformation and providing online education to their students. It was also agreed that National Vocational and Technical Training Commission (NAVTTC) would arrange vocational training programmes for Afghans in various technical fields.

The Afghan delegation also met Federal Minister for Education and Vocational Training Shafqat Mahmood at the Ministry of Education.

Welcoming the delegation, Federal Minister Shafqat Mahmood said the Taliban government was closest to the heart of Pakistanis.

"Our prime minister has repeatedly emphasised that we will support the present Afghan government for the country's development in all possible ways," he said.

The minister said the number of higher education scholarships for Afghan students had been increased to 4,500 for the next three years and it would further go up in future.

"We will do our best to help Afghan students through vocational training. In addition, Pakistani institutions will provide full support to their brotherly country for faculty development and teacher training in Afghanistan."

Afghan minister Abdul Baqi Haqqani thanked Minister Shafqat Mahmood and said Pakistan and Afghanistan are two parts of one body which cannot be separated.

"We [Afghan Taliban] trust Pakistan more than any other country. India had given 1000 scholarships to Afghanistan in the last few years with the main purpose to promote anti-Pakistan sentiments in the new generation of Afghanistan, but the Taliban government is determined to promote pro-Pakistan sentiments by better education," he said.

Haqqani said Afghanistan needed Pakistan's support for reconstruction and development.

He informed his host in writing about Afghan issues and demands regarding education. Shafqat promised all possible cooperation for the purpose.

The two reiterated their commitment to further strengthen the relationship and benefit from each other's experiences, and a memorandum of understanding will be signed soon.