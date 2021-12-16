Pakistan Seniors beat India to win BFAME Bridge gold

LAHORE: Pakistan Seniors prevailed over India — 88-45 IMPs in two rounds — in the final to win the gold medal at the 21st Bridge Federation of Asia and Middle East (BFAME) Championship, which was organised online for the first time ever due to Covid-19.

The gold-winning team comprised Kamran Ibrahim (Captain), Mirza Shauq Hussain, Iftikhar Baqai, Zakir Mahmood, Masood Mazhar and Ghalib Bandesha.

Pakistan Seniors will feature in Bermuda Bowl, a biannual event, scheduled to be held in Salsomaggiore Terme, Italy in March and April next year.

The other teams in the championship were Bangladesh, Jordan, Palestine, Saudi Arabia, and the UAE.

Pakistan’s Open Team comprising Kashif Ali Qureshi, Hasnat Mehmood, Khalid Mohyuddin, Mubashir Puri, Yasser Rahim and Arsalan Mansoor made it to the semifinals. Other teams that made it to the semifinals were India, the UAE and Jordan.

India won gold medals in Open, Mixed and Ladies categories and Silver in Seniors category.

Jordan bagged Silver in Mixed and the UAE won Silver Medals in Open and Women category.

Pakistan’s Ihsan Qadir who is currently Secretary BFAME played the central role in organising the event. The technology used was the Real Bridge platform and this engaging battle of wits, astuteness, intelligence and good bridge-playing sense was flaunted at the tables of Lahore Gymkhana and on screens over six days.