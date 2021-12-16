Israr holds nerves to beat Falah in five-game thriller

ISLAMABAD: As all the leading contenders got first round bye on the opening day of the 21th Individual Asian Squash Championship, Israr Ahmed held on to his nerves to beat Falah Muhammad (Kuwait) in a five-game thriller at the Mushaf Squash Complex here Wednesday.

Israr recovered from 1-2 down to beat Falah Muhammad 4-11, 11-8, 8-11, 16-14, 11-9. Israr saved three match points in the fourth game when Falah was serving for a place in the second round. He was well placed to take the match at 10-9 and again at 12-11 when some last ditch efforts helped Israr bounce back in the match. Israr not only won the extended fourth game, he went on to command the fifth game, by taking a decisive 7-1 lead, courtesy to some reckless shots played by Falah. Though Kuwaiti closed down the gap at 9-8, Israr managed to hang on to his lead for a place in the second round.

Locals Amaad Fareed and Nasir Iqbal also got off to a winning start in the championship, beating their opponents quite comfortably.

Amaad got the better of Mohammad Alkhanfar (Kuwait) 12-10, 11-8, 11-8 while Nasir Iqbal breezed past Methmal Wood (Sri Lanka) 11-6, 11-8, 11-2.

Players from Hong Kong, Iran, Kuwait, Malaysia, Qatar, Singapore and Sri Lanka are participating in the event.

Earlier, the championship got underway with the opening ceremony. Vice Chief of the Air Staff Air Marshal Syed Noman Ali graced the ceremony as chief guest. A large number of players, officials and squash enthusiasts were also present during the event.

Results: (Men’s event): Israr Ahmed bt Falah Muhammad (Kuwait) 4-11, 11-8, 8-11, 16-14, 11-9 (45 Min); Ng Eain Yow (MAS) got Bye, Farhan Zaman (PAK) bt Revindu Laksiri (SRI) 11-5, 11-6, 11-9 (15 Min); Mohammad Syafiq Bin Mohd Kamal (MAS) bt Ammar Al-Tamimi (KUW) 9-11, 5-11, 11-6, 11-2, 11-4 (52 Min); Muhammad Asim Khan (PAK) got Bye, Syed Azlan Iqbal S Amjad (QAT) got Bye; Lau Tsz Kwan (HKG) got Walk Over against Shariff Hakeem (SRI); Tayyab Aslam (PAK) got Bye; Yuen Chee Wern (MAS) got Bye; Lee Ho Yin (HKG) bt Hussain Alzattari ((KUW) 11-6, 11-6, 11-2 (16 Min); Mohammad Addeen Idrakie Bin Bahtiar (MAS) bt Shamil Wakeel (SRI) 11-5, 11-8, 11-6 (29 Min); Yip Tsz Fung (HKG) got Bye, Leung Chi Hin Henry (HKG) got Bye; Amaad Fareed (PAK) bt Mohammad Alkhanfar (KUW) 12-10, 11-8, 11-8 (39 Min); Nasir Iqbal (PAK) bt Methmal Wood (SRI) 11-6, 11-8, 11-2 (19 Min) and Abdullah Mohammed Al-Tamimi (QAT) got Bye.

Women’s event: Liu Tsz Ling (HKG) bt Noor Ul Huda (PAK) 11-4, 11-3, 11-3 (19 Min); Noor Ainaaa Amani Binti Amapandi (MAS) bt Zynab Khan (PAK) 11-6, 11-2, 11-0 (11 Min); Aifa Binti Azman (MAS) bt Fathom Issadeen (SRI) 11-5, 11-5, 11-4 (12 Min) and Tong Tsz Wing (HKG) bt Saima Shaukat (PAK) 11-5, 11-3, 11-0.