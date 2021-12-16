Sindh edge Central Punjab in thriller

KARACHI: Sindh defeated Central Punjab by 11 runs in the ninth round Quaid-e-Azam Trophy 2021-22 thriller here at the SBP Sports Complex on Wednesday.

Sohail Khan took four for 63 and spinner Abrar Ahmad picked three for 112 as Central Punjab were dismissed for 295 after resuming at 55 for five while chasing 307.

Ali Shan and Rizwan Hussain fought hard for Central Punjab, scoring 100 and 85, respectively, and received good support from Faheem Ashraf (34) and Ahmed Safi Abdullah (29), but the target proved to be too stiff.

Ali, batting at No8, struck 11 fours and two sixes in a 165-ball innings. Rizwan, who was 21 not out on Tuesday, struck 13 fours and two sixes in a 120-ball innings. Rizwan featured in two good partnerships, adding 77 runs for the sixth wicket with Faheem and 60 runs for the seventh wicket with Ali.

After the conclusion of the penultimate round matches, Northern lead the table with 127 points, followed by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (124), Sindh (121) and Central Punjab (103).

Southern Punjab (93) and Balochistan (77) are out of the race for the five-day pink-ball final, which will be played at the National Stadium from December 25-29.

In the final round matches to be played from December 18-21, Central Punjab have a tough game against Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, while Northern and Sindh will go head to head with Balochistan and Southern Punjab, respectively.