Removal of encroachment from forest land directed

SUKKUR: The Divisional Commissioner, Hyderabad, Muhammad Abbas Baloch, on Wednesday directed the deputy commissioners of the Hyderabad Division and officers of the Forest Department to vacate the encroached forests.

He was presiding over a meeting at the Shahbaz Building, Hyderabad, where he directed the officials to ensure implementation of the court’s orders and intensify measures against the land grabbers who have encroached the forest land.