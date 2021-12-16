Inaction by Wildlife department threatens 14 Indus dolphins stranded in canals

SUKKUR: As many as 14 blind Indus dolphins were stranded in Nara Canal, Rohri Canal, Khairpur East Canal and Kirthar Canal on Wednesday, prompting an alarm as they were not rescued by the provincial wildlife department.

The Deputy Conservator of Wildlife Department, Adnan Hamid, said that it is very difficult to rescue the stranded dolphins as of now because of the strong currents in the canals. He said the “rescue work needs to be put off till the next month when the water flow subsides.” The suspension of the rescue poses serious risks to the endangered mammals from the farmers and entrapment in incompatible habitat.

Stranding of dolphin in irrigation canals, particularly in low flow season during winters, compromises survival of the endangered species in an alien habitat. Besides, canal closure during winters also increases the risk of dolphin mortality when it gets stranded in small pools in canals. Experts are of the opinion that in view of the dwindling numbers of the blind dolphin, the Sindh Wildlife Department must quickly act to save the rare species, before the water flow drops.

According to the Deputy Conservator of Wildlife Department, Adnan Hamid, 10 dolphins were stranded in the Nara Canal, Rohri Canal and Khairpur East Canals, while there were reports of the presence of four dolphins at Garhi Yasin in the Kirthar Canal. The Sindh Wildlife Department has forbidden fishermen from hunting the rare species.

He said that the blind dolphins are found in the Indus River from Sukkur Barrage to Guddu Barrage and often get stranded in the irrigation canals where they are killed by villagers, if not timely rescued.