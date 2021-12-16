Conference on democratic federalism

SUKKUR: A three-day conference on the democratic federalism kicked off at the Shah Abdul Latif University of Khairpur on Wednesday.
The conference titled, “Democratic Federalism: Governance, Decentralisation and Diversity in Pakistan”, was organised by the Department of Political Science in collaboration with the Sindh government, Sukkur IBA University, Bhittai Social Watch, Advocacy (BSWA), Khairpur, and Marvi Rural Development Organisation (MRDO), Sukkur.
Sindh Minister for Universities and Boards Muhammad Ismail Rahoo said there was need for an improvement in relations among the provinces.
