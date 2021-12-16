Female professor refuses to receive degree from Shahbaz Gill

LAHORE: A female professor has refused to receive her PhD degree from Special Assistant to Prime Minister for Political Relations Dr Shahbaz Gill at the convocation of Lahore College for Women’s University, local media reported. The name of a female professor of Samanabad College was called at the convocation of Lahore College for Women University (LCWU) but she did not come on stage.

Associate Professor Political Science, Dr Fauzia in her tweet said that she has refused to receive her PhD degree from Gill as a protest as he is not worthy enough to be the chief guest of the LCWU. When asked, Shahbaz Gill about the incident, he said that there is a democracy in the country, everyone has a right.

On the other hand, the college principal said that the Twitter account of the female professor was hacked. The female professor did not say anything like that. Meanwhile, the Twitter account of the female professor has been taken down.