Mulagori elders threaten to stop work on Mohmand Dam

CHARSADDA: The elders of Mulagori tribe on Wednesday threatened to move court and stop construction work on the Mohmand Dam if the project executing company and the district administration did not resolve their grievances forthwith.

The elders led by Qari Muhammad Iqbal staged a protest demonstration and blocked road at Munda Headworks for several hours to protest the alleged excesses of the government, district administration and the dam high-ups.

The protesting elders said that they had given their ancestral lands for the construction of the Mohmand Dam for the sake of the country and the nation but now the dam authorities had altered PC-1 and new roads were being added to the project.

They said that changing the dam PC-1 was now inflicting heavy losses on the local residents as huge reserves of marble minerals were being destroyed. The elders said that they had submitted written applications to deputy commissioner Charsadda but the administration had turned a blind eye to the issue.

The protesters alleged that the project contractors and officials were involved in the illegal sale of precious marble which, they said, must be stopped forthwith. They said that they would not only move court but also stop construction work on the dam if their genuine demands were not met immediately.