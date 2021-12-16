Alleged audiotape: Hearing of NA speaker’s case today

National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaisar. File photo

SWABI: The hearing of National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaisar’s case was not held on Wednesday due to failure to get forensic analysis of his audio by District Monitoring Officer (DMO) Swabi from chairman of the Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA).

The next hearing would be held on Thursday (today) if the forensic analysis was received by the DMO office. In a letter written on December 10, the DMO had drawn the attention of PEMRA chairman towards an audio being circulated on the social media as well as being aired by some of the news channels in which the speaker had allegedly asked the voters to cast votes for the PTI candidates in the local government election.



The first hearing of Asad’s case was held on December 13 and his lawyer demanded that he should be given some time and the second hearing due today December 15.

When contacted, Mohammad Ali, Asad Qaisar’s lawyer, said that as the DMO had written to PEMRA chairman about the forensic analysis of the speaker’s audiotape and without establishing the authenticity of the report the hearing could not be held, saying it was the demand of the DMO.