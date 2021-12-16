Alleged audiotape: Hearing of NA speaker’s case today

SWABI: The hearing of National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaisar’s case was not held on Wednesday due to failure to get forensic analysis of his audio by District Monitoring Officer (DMO) Swabi from chairman of the Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA).
Read more: ECP summons NA speaker over violation of code of conduct
The next hearing would be held on Thursday (today) if the forensic analysis was received by the DMO office. In a letter written on December 10, the DMO had drawn the attention of PEMRA chairman towards an audio being circulated on the social media as well as being aired by some of the news channels in which the speaker had allegedly asked the voters to cast votes for the PTI candidates in the local government election.
The first hearing of Asad’s case was held on December 13 and his lawyer demanded that he should be given some time and the second hearing due today December 15.
When contacted, Mohammad Ali, Asad Qaisar’s lawyer, said that as the DMO had written to PEMRA chairman about the forensic analysis of the speaker’s audiotape and without establishing the authenticity of the report the hearing could not be held, saying it was the demand of the DMO.
DADU: The University of Sindh’s Directorate of Students’ Affairs on Wednesday organised an anti-narcotics walk to...
SUKKUR: The Divisional Commissioner, Hyderabad, Muhammad Abbas Baloch, on Wednesday directed the deputy commissioners...
DADU: Ten incubators were handed over Wednesday to the district headquarters hospital in Dadu.PPP MNA Sardar Rafique...
SUKKUR: As many as 14 blind Indus dolphins were stranded in Nara Canal, Rohri Canal, Khairpur East Canal and Kirthar...
SUKKUR: A three-day conference on the democratic federalism kicked off at the Shah Abdul Latif University of Khairpur...
KARACHI, Pakistan: Silkbank Limited, with its substantial market share in the credit cards segment, has partnered with...
Comments