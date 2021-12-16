Protection for Ajay Lalwani’s family ordered by DIGP

SUKKUR: A delegation of the Sukkur Union of Journalists on Wednesday met the newly-posted DIGP Sukkur Tariq Abbas Qureshi and discussed with him the Ajay Lalwani murder case.

The delegation informed the DIG that journalist Ajay Lalwani was brutally murdered nine months ago in the Salehpat city of Sukkur by accused Ehsan Shah and Inayat Shah, who are now harassing the family members of the slain journalist and even attempts are being made to seize their properties.

The DIG Sukkur took an immediate notice and directed the SSP Sukkur to ensure protection to the slain journalist family. DIG Tariq Abbas said he will make all-out efforts to keep the police neutral in this case, adding journalists are facing a lot of threats while discharging their professional duties.