SUP observes hunger strike to protest death of Nosheen Kazmi

DADU: The Sindh Unity Party (SUP) on Wednesday observed a hunger strike outside the Dadu Press Club, protesting for an impartial inquiry death of Nosheen Kazmi. The party set up a hunger strike camp outside the press club, where the protesters demanded an impartial inquiry into the mysterious death of Nosheen Kazmi. They said the fake FIRs were being registered against their party workers instead of holding an impartial inquiry. Meanwhile, a rally was also taken out, which was addressed by SUP’s workers of Dadu chapter, including Sikandar Sodhar, Sajad Panhwar, Nadir Kumbhar and others. They said Kazmi’s death was not a suicide but a murder.