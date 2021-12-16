Motorway closed due to smog

LAHORE: Due to heavy fog, Motorways M1, M2, and M3 at various points while the M11 section from Lahore to Sialkot have been closed to all kinds of traffic.

The motorway Police spokesperson said the M3 section from Lahore to Samundari and M2 from Lahore to Pindi Bhattian had been closed amid low visibility. Furthermore, Motorway, M11 Sialkot, and Motorway M1 were also closed to traffic from Peshawar to Rashkai.