Thursday December 16, 2021
National

Motorway closed due to smog

By Our Correspondent
December 16, 2021
LAHORE: Due to heavy fog, Motorways M1, M2, and M3 at various points while the M11 section from Lahore to Sialkot have been closed to all kinds of traffic.

The motorway Police spokesperson said the M3 section from Lahore to Samundari and M2 from Lahore to Pindi Bhattian had been closed amid low visibility. Furthermore, Motorway, M11 Sialkot, and Motorway M1 were also closed to traffic from Peshawar to Rashkai.

