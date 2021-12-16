London court imposes Rs19.4 billion fine on SNGPL

LONDON: Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Ltd (SNGPL) lost claims of approximately Rs19 billion against National Power Parks Management Company Pvt. Ltd. (NPPMCL) in two arbitrations before the London Court of International Arbitration (LCIA).

According to the details, NPPMCL owns and operates two 1200MW RLNG based power plants in Punjab, situated in Haveli Bahadur Shah, Jhang, and Balloki, Sheikhupura, and procures RLNG for power generation from SNGPL.

The disputes arose when in May 2018, SNGPL raised take or pay invoices against NPPMCL and subsequently proceeded to recover Rs10.37 billion from the gas supply deposit maintained by NPPMCL under its Gas Supply Agreements, reported local media.

Disputing SNGPL’s claims, NPPMCL contested the assertions of SNGPL on multiple forums and ultimately submitted the disputes for final resolution to the London Court of International Arbitration (LCIA) as per the agreed mechanism under the Gas Supply Agreements.

The sole arbitrator issued its final awards related to these disputes earlier this week, holding that the documents produced by SNGPL in support of its claims “are little more than self-serving evidence.”

The sole arbitrator also held that SNGPL wrongly drew down the amount of approximately Rs10.37 billion and directed SNGPL to pay the same to NPPMCL with interest from the date of recovery until full payment, which amounts to approximately Rs15.3 billion.

In addition, the sole arbitrator also dismissed the counterclaims raised by SNGPL against NPPMCL, including an additional claim of Rs4.38 billion, and noted that SNGPL had failed to discharge “its burden of proving their quantum.”