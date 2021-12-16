PSX eyes foreign investors

KARACHI: Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Wednesday signed an exclusive data licensing agreement (DLA) with a German company, Deutsche Börse AG (DBAG), for enhancing depth and coverage of market data product offerings globally.

DBAG would be the exclusive licensor of PSX Market Data to all current & prospective international PSX data consumers for an initial term spanning five years.

“Our broader vision is to increase market participation by supporting easy and equitable access to high-quality information. With the growing sophistication of our market, partnerships with global exchange networks and data vendors extend our international presence,” said Farrukh H. Khan, MD & CEO at PSX.

Starting January 1, 2022, Deutsche Börse will be the sole licensor of PSX stock market data for international customers. PSX aims to increase its global footprint, expand its market data client base, and attract foreign investors to participate in PSX’s markets while leveraging from Deutsche Börse’s international reach.