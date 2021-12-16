HBL, BaKhabar Kissan sign pact

KARACHI: Habib Bank Limited (HBL) has signed an agreement with BaKhabar Kissan, an agriculture technology company engaged in farmers' capacity building, a statement said on Wednesday.

The agritech company will provide customised actionable information through remote sensing techniques to HBL’s beneficiary farmers based on their crop type, location, and livestock.

Adnan Pasha Siddiqui, chief of staff to the president & CEO at HBL, and Fuad Imran Khan, chief strategy officer at BaKhabar Kissan signed the agreement.

“HBL’s strategic development finance initiative is in line with our financial inclusion agenda and aims to augment the agri value chain providing small farmers with in-kind financing alongside agronomy advice to improve crop yields, lowers production costs as well as enables efficient selling of produce to processors,” Siddiqui said.