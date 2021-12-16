Gold down Rs250/tola

KARACHI: Gold rates in the local market decreased by Rs250 per tola on Wednesday.
According to data released by the All Sindh Saraf Jewelers Association (ASSJA), gold rates in the local market moved down to Rs124,450 per tola. Similarly, 10-gram gold price also dropped by Rs214 to Rs106,696.
In the international market, gold rates dropped by $17 to $1,768 per ounce. Silver rates remained unchanged at Rs1,460 per tola. The price of 10-gram silver also stood the same at Rs1,251.71.
KARACHI: Pakistan Stock Exchange on Wednesday signed an exclusive data licensing agreement with a German company,...
KARACHI: Habib Bank Limited has signed an agreement with BaKhabar Kissan, an agriculture technology company engaged...
KARACHI: The rupee ended marginally weaker against the dollar in the interbank market on Wednesday closing at 177.98...
HYDERABAD: Sindh growers fear an artificial shortage of urea and DAP fertilisers and their black-marketing, which...
LAHORE: According to Food and Agricultural Organization’s overview of Food Security and Nutrition after Covid-19,...
Istanbul: The Turkish lira on Wednesday extended its historic slide on the eve of a meeting at which the central bank...
Comments