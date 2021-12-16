Stocks surge 2.59pc on milder monetary action

Stocks on Wednesday went on a massive celebratory rally led by cement and technology as a rather moderate monetary tightening let investors off the hook, traders said.

The Pakistan Stock Exchange's (PSX) benchmark KSE 100-share Index closed higher 1,120.15 points or 2.59 percent to 44,366.86 points against 43,246.71 points recorded in the last session. The highest index of the day remained at 44,507.51 points while the lowest level of the day was recorded at 43,246.71 points.

Topline Securities in a post-market note said equities welcomed the State Bank of Pakistan’s move of the policy rate hike by 100 basis points (bps) to 9.75 percent from 8.75 percent. The aforesaid monetary tightening action was lower than the street expectation of 150bps, the brokerage said.

Moreover, SBP’s forward guidance also provided a bit of a sigh of relief to the equity market as the central bank governor conveyed to the investors they (SBP) were near to achieve the target of mildly positive interest rates and may opt for wait and watch approach in the next Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting scheduled in January 2022, according to the brokerage.

Technology, cement, and energy sector led the show where LUCK, SYS, TRG, PPL, and PSO cumulatively added 418 points.

KSE-30 Shares Index also jumped 428.14 points or 2.51 percent to 17,472.88 points.

Pear Research said the market ended higher on SBP statement that the forward looking mildly positive real interest rates were almost being attained after Tuesday’s hike, which boosted investors morale.

Wherein, most of the stocks of cements, technology, and energy sectors closed at the upper circuit breaker, the brokerage said.

Traded shares rose 186 million to 398.09 million from 212.35 million, while trading value increased to Rs11.65 billion from Rs6.77 billion.

Market capital expanded to Rs7.607 trillion from Rs7.419 trillion. As many as 305 scrips posted gains, 60 losses, and 9 remained unchanged.

Analyst Ahsan Mehanti at Arif Habib Corp said stocks closed bullish after SBP announced lower than expected tightening on policy rate and affirmed achievement for an end goal of close to positive real interest rates on a forward-looking basis.

Falling government T-Bills yields, market projections for a reduction in trade and current account deficits amid hike in policy rate and surge in remittances hoisted the market up, Mehanti said.

The highest increase was recorded in shares of Colgate Palmolive, which rose by Rs130 to Rs2,599.99 per share, followed by Bata Pakistan that increased by Rs127.38 to Rs1,902.38 per share.

A major decline was noted in shares of Allawasaya Textile, which fell by Rs47.50 to Rs2,450 per share, followed by Shield Corp that lowered by Rs21.75 to Rs279.24 per share.

JS Research in its market wrap said the stocks reacted positively to the guidance provided by SBP for upcoming MPC meetings.

“Going forward, we recommend investors to adopt a buy on dips strategy in banking, energy, and cement sectors,” the brokerage said.

WorldCall Telecom was the volume leader with 53.26 million, followed by Byco Petroleum registering 34.60 million shares.

Stocks that recorded significant turnover included Hascol Petrol, Hum Network, Fauji Foods Ltd, Maple Leaf, Treet Corp, TPL Properties, K-Electric Ltd, and Telecard Limited.

Turnover in the future contracts increased to 112.39 million shares from 74.25 million shares.