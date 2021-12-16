SNGPL suspends gas supply to captive power plants

LAHORE: Government has decided to cut off gas supply to captive power plants for the next 15 days in view of the rising heating and cooking demand from the domestic sector.

Gas supply to industries for processing purposes would however continue as usual.

According to a senior official of the Ministry of Energy, out of 2,300 industries in total, 1,890 process industries would be operative, while 375 industries with captive power mainly on tail-end would switch to alternative sources.

The process of suspending gas supply to captive power set up by industries started Wednesday evening.

As per an announcement made by the Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Ltd (SNGPL), due to severe cold weather, gas demand in the domestic sector increased significantly, therefore, gas supply to captive power sector would be suspended from 9pm, Wednesday.

The decision has been taken as per the approved load management programme. This decision has been taken to continue uninterrupted gas supply to domestic consumers.

“Domestic consumers are requested to use gas only when required,” the SNGPL urged.

Consumers were requested to use electric heaters and geysers.

Using a compressor deprives other users of their rights. Consumers should avoid using compressor.

The Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) also stopped gas supply to all captive power plants of non-export general industries and CNG stations till February 15, 2022 in adherence to the energy ministry’s gas load management plan.

The SSGC took the decision to meet the demand of the domestic and commercial sectors.

Chilly weather has increased the demand-supply gap across the country. The shortage has brought the current government under fire.

Experts question the government’s

mishandling of the gas availability issue, and also criticise it for not buying RLNG when prices were low in April-May this year.

Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) Chairman Masroor Khan recently stated that the government was planning to set up two liquefied natural gas

(LNG) terminals and increasing the number of cargoes in the next few years to address the issue of gas shortages in the country.

Meanwhile, low gas pressure continues to bother citizens in different parts of the country.

Consumers are unable to cook meals and have to buy food from vendors, adding to their household expenses.