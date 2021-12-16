Setting priorities

Across the world, countries are spending exorbitant sums of money on national security, while the spending on human welfare is declining. Millions of children are out of school because governments do not spend nearly enough on the education sector. Arm exports to countries with human rights problems too is fuelling more war and misery. The number of people seeking refuge in developed countries has increased. In Pakistan, poverty causes many people to join extremist outfits. Pakistan’s youth bulge may cause havoc if unemployment, inflation, poverty, etcetera are not controlled. People want basic facilities and better standards of living. The government should rationalise its spending of public funds. It should be held accountable to all spending and transparency should be increased.

Haleema Sadia

Kallar Syedan