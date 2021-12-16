Setting priorities

Across the world, countries are spending exorbitant sums of money on national security, while the spending on human welfare is declining. Millions of children are out of school because governments do not spend nearly enough on the education sector. Arm exports to countries with human rights problems too is fuelling more war and misery. The number of people seeking refuge in developed countries has increased. In Pakistan, poverty causes many people to join extremist outfits. Pakistan’s youth bulge may cause havoc if unemployment, inflation, poverty, etcetera are not controlled. People want basic facilities and better standards of living. The government should rationalise its spending of public funds. It should be held accountable to all spending and transparency should be increased.
Haleema Sadia
Kallar Syedan
It has been observed that street lights remain switched on at various points in Karachi during the day. The wastage of...
A few days ago I, along with some other retired naval officers and our families, undertook a road trip to Landi Kotal...
This refers to the editorial ‘Police brutality’ . It discusses the frequent police excesses by quoting various...
Managing traffic on roads is a real issue in Pakistan. It has become a norm for people to violate traffic rules, which...
One cannot help but think that nepotism is on the rise in all government institutions – as well as some private...
This is to draw the attention of the authorities to the issue of smog and air pollution in the country. Because of the...
Comments