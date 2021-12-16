Wasting power

It has been observed that street lights remain switched on at various points in Karachi during the day. The wastage of electricity when a large number of people are suffering from loadshedding is condemnable.
The relevant authorities should take strict actions against people responsible for reckless wastage of electricity.
Muhammad Jan Jatoi
Larkana
