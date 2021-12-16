 
close
Thursday December 16, 2021
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Newspost

Wasting power

December 16, 2021

It has been observed that street lights remain switched on at various points in Karachi during the day. The wastage of electricity when a large number of people are suffering from loadshedding is condemnable.

The relevant authorities should take strict actions against people responsible for reckless wastage of electricity.

Muhammad Jan Jatoi

Larkana

Comments