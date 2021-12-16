Protectors

This refers to the editorial ‘Police brutality’ (December 9). It discusses the frequent police excesses by quoting various cases where innocent people were killed. During training, police officials are taught that during the performance of their duties, they shall, as far as possible, apply non-violent means before resorting to the use of force and firearms. They may use force and firearms only as a last resort to the extent of causing injury and not instantaneous death.

It is critical that the police know the law of the land and understand the public perception of the police before resorting to any form of force. If someone does not stop, that does not under any circumstance permit them to shoot him/her. Unfortunately, in Pakistan, the police can get away with disregarding the law. They seem to be unaware that their duty is to protect the fundamental rights of citizens as enshrined in the constitution, without violating the dignity or privacy of people. A number of officers stop people to extort money under the guise of ‘checking’. Most of them are politicised, untrained and ill-disciplined. While their contribution to society during trying times cannot be ignored, there is an urgent need to fix their mind sets for the betterment of people. Offences such as those mentioned in the editorial must be dealt with expeditiously.

Mukhtar Ahmed

Karachi