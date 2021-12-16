Equal before law

Managing traffic on roads is a real issue in Pakistan. It has become a norm for people to violate traffic rules, which leads to massive chaos. The reason for this disregard for rules is that most people do not trust or listen to law-enforcing agencies and traffic wardens.

The only solution to this problem is that both the rich and the poor be held accountable to the law. Heavy fines should be imposed on those breaking rules. No offender should be spared because of his/her financial status.

Haris Bin Tahir

Rawalpindi