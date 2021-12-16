Undeserving applicants

One cannot help but think that nepotism is on the rise in all government institutions – as well as some private ones. It not only steals opportunities from deserving candidates, but also ruins institutions by putting incapable people in positions they do not deserve.

In the long run, nepotism destroys the nation and adds to economic and social ills. The government should ensure that there is a proper mechanism to prevent nepotism and undue favouritism.

Umer Siddique

Lahore