Undeserving applicants

One cannot help but think that nepotism is on the rise in all government institutions – as well as some private ones. It not only steals opportunities from deserving candidates, but also ruins institutions by putting incapable people in positions they do not deserve.
In the long run, nepotism destroys the nation and adds to economic and social ills. The government should ensure that there is a proper mechanism to prevent nepotism and undue favouritism.
Umer Siddique
Lahore
Across the world, countries are spending exorbitant sums of money on national security, while the spending on human...
It has been observed that street lights remain switched on at various points in Karachi during the day. The wastage of...
A few days ago I, along with some other retired naval officers and our families, undertook a road trip to Landi Kotal...
This refers to the editorial ‘Police brutality’ . It discusses the frequent police excesses by quoting various...
Managing traffic on roads is a real issue in Pakistan. It has become a norm for people to violate traffic rules, which...
This is to draw the attention of the authorities to the issue of smog and air pollution in the country. Because of the...
Comments