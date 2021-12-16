Breathless

This is to draw the attention of the authorities to the issue of smog and air pollution in the country. Because of the ever-increasing number of cars and deforestation, the air quality of Lahore is getting worse by the day. This has led to a decline in the beauty of the city and worsening health of people. Smog causes diseases like eye irritation, emphysema, asthma, chronic bronchitis, lung infections, and a number of cancers. Lahore’s Air Quality Index has crossed 300, whereas the acceptable range is between 1 and 100.
To overcome this issue, the government should take appropriate actions against the factories, industries, and the major contributors of smoke. Brick kilns should have zigzag chimneys to prevent the release of heavy smoke. Industries should comply with the standard of Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA), when discarding waste. Owners of industries and factories that create more pollution than the permissible limit should be penalised. There should also be attempts to plant more trees.
Huzaifa Fayyaz
Lahore
