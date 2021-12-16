Urban mess

Karachi houses millions of people and accounts for more than half of the country’s GDP, but it has been wrecked by poor transportation and illegal constructions. It has also become extremely polluted. However, its problems can be solved.

First, a proper public transportation system that will not only control traffic but also keep a check on the level of air pollution should be introduced. Carpooling should be promoted, so the pressure of traffic is curtailed. Second, illegal construction should be countered by introducing a new and upgraded version of the land acquisition system, which can provide the history of the land so that buyers can make informed decisions. Also, town planners should be hired by the government to ensure proper and legal expansion of the city, while keeping the needs of people in mind.

Zohaib Ahmed

Lasbela