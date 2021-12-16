Urban mess

Karachi houses millions of people and accounts for more than half of the country’s GDP, but it has been wrecked by poor transportation and illegal constructions. It has also become extremely polluted. However, its problems can be solved.
First, a proper public transportation system that will not only control traffic but also keep a check on the level of air pollution should be introduced. Carpooling should be promoted, so the pressure of traffic is curtailed. Second, illegal construction should be countered by introducing a new and upgraded version of the land acquisition system, which can provide the history of the land so that buyers can make informed decisions. Also, town planners should be hired by the government to ensure proper and legal expansion of the city, while keeping the needs of people in mind.
Zohaib Ahmed
Lasbela
Across the world, countries are spending exorbitant sums of money on national security, while the spending on human...
It has been observed that street lights remain switched on at various points in Karachi during the day. The wastage of...
A few days ago I, along with some other retired naval officers and our families, undertook a road trip to Landi Kotal...
This refers to the editorial ‘Police brutality’ . It discusses the frequent police excesses by quoting various...
Managing traffic on roads is a real issue in Pakistan. It has become a norm for people to violate traffic rules, which...
One cannot help but think that nepotism is on the rise in all government institutions – as well as some private...
Comments