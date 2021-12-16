Tragedies of the past

December 16 brings together many different strands from our history. It is the day when in 2014 militants entered the APS School in Peshawar, killing nearly 150 people, almost all of them children. The parents of those children still mourn. Elsewhere, in a place that is now another country, people still remember the deaths that took place in the 1970s in the violence that took place in the former eastern wing of Pakistan, with December 16 marking the day a new nation was born. In these stories, there are important points to remember: a reminder of all that can go wrong when democracy is put aside for selfish purposes. It is also a day when we should think about what happens when we allow militants to take over entire tracts of life. Attempting to present the slain children as martyrs, as has been done repeatedly, does not in any way solve the problem, or lessen the misery of those who suffered. As the families have repeatedly said they did not send their children to school to fight a war. They were killed by frenzied terrorists who wanted to take revenge on the state.

This a time to think about the reasons why states exist and what their purpose should be. The primary purpose must be to protect people and their democratic rights as citizens who must have a voice in their destiny, and in the running of their country. This has been denied over and over again to the people of Pakistan. And then we have the spectre of militancy and terrorism that is continuously lurking in the shadows, The militant actions against polio teams, against security personnel on duty and against other targets is a warning that we have not yet overcome the militancy that destroyed us over the last two decades.

At the same time, we should also learn to remember that Bangladesh's National Day is also significant for us – a lesson on how and why one wing of the country was lost. Negotiation and discussion at the time could have solved the problem. Instead, the worst possible scenario unfolded. The tragedies of the past should be examples that help us avoid similar tragedies in the future. We hope that today we are able to see this and – more importantly – ensure we have learnt the valuable lessons they have taught us.