Economic highs and lows

After declining substantially in the past couple of weeks, stocks have witnessed some improvement in buying as the benchmark KSE-100 index gained more than 1,100 points in intraday trading on Dec 15, 2021. This is good news for investors as it boosts some confidence in the market. But the gain in confidence is not a result of some natural factors or strengthening of the economy, but purely due to the increase in the interest rate a day earlier which was in line with market expectations. Over two percent increase in the index appeared in the wake of the State Bank of Pakistan’s decision to lift the benchmark interest rate by 100 basis points. In such a situation, the SBP’s forward guidance plays an instrumental role giving an assurance that the interest rates will remain broadly unchanged in the near term. Such assurances infuse confidence back in the stock market and cyclical sectors such as automobiles, cement and steel that were going through a bad patch lately have started to rebound.

It is also a positive sign that the interest rates have not entered double digits, as such a high rate would have a negative impact on the economy. Keen observers of the stock market also predict that the effects are not likely to last for long, and that’s where the downside of this development is. If the rally remains just for a couple of days in the market, in the coming weeks the situation may be even worse than it is today. Though the State Bank governor has hinted that the rate will not increase further, such statements do not stand on stable grounds. Now investors are taking new positions in the market, and they need some stability in the economy so that the financial sector may also reap some benefits which have been elusive since 2018. A lot depends on the next auction of treasury bills as it would determine the market’s direction for the coming months, and even years.

It is worth recalling that the SBP had already lifted the policy rate by 150 basis points in November. So in the last two months of this calendar year, we have seen two consecutive hikes in policy rates. Though the Monetary Policy Committee feels that the end goal of a mildly positive real interest rate on a forward-looking basis can give a positive prognosis, the long-term result is yet to come. The Asian Development Bank has already forecast higher than estimated inflation in Pakistan. This higher inflationary trend is likely to hit the people of Pakistan despite the topsy-turvy ride of the stock market and in spite of the higher interest rates of 9.75 percent. Increases in energy rates have not yet been reversed though in the international market the trend now is downwards for fear of the Omicron variant hitting the world. Similarly, higher domestic commodity prices are still putting extraordinary pressure on consumers.