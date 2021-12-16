 
close
Thursday December 16, 2021
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Lahore

MoU signed

December 16, 2021

LAHORE:Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (ACCA) Pakistan and Bahria University Islamabad, signed an MoU formalising their long-standing partnership to develop a future-ready accountancy profession in Pakistan. In addition to enabling continuous learning opportunities for accounting and finance students via ACCA accredited programmes, the MoU aimed to enhance academic cooperation between ACCA and Bahria University.

Comments